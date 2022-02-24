हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt birthday wish for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ajay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently collaborated for the much-awaited 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ajay is playing the role of Rahim Lala in the movie.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn extended heartfelt birthday wishes to renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 'Tanhaji' actor took to his Twitter handle and dropped a picture with the director, writing, "I've never seen a man so dedicated to his craft than you and our recent collaboration only acted as a reminder to me. Happy Birthday Sanjay!"

Apart from the 'Bhuj' star, actor Aditi Rao Hydari also wished the filmmaker on her Instagram Stories. 

She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday my dearestest sanjay sir...Miss being there...." with a selfie.

Ajay and SLB are collaborating for their next project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ajay is playing the role of Rahim Lala in the movie, a fierce man who is true to his principles and morals.

Before that, Sanjay and Ajay collaborated for the first time on a massive hit 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. 

