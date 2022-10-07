Goodbye movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer takes you on an emotional ride breaking all stereotypes!

Duration: 141 Mins

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and Sahil Mehta.

Rating: 3.5 stars

Watching films in cinemas has been a big part of our weekends with families and finally, things are getting back to normal post-Covid-19 outbreak. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Goodbye' which is high on the emotional quotient is one such latest outing that you must watch with your fam-jam.

Emotional film of the year!

If the film has to be explained in one sentence, I would say that this film will leave you in tears, and you will fall in love with your parents even more after watching it. 'Goodbye' breaks many myths, stereotypes, and shows the reality of society and how when one person in our life leaves us forever, everything goes numb.

Neena Gupta's timeless act

Neena Gupta has given her best again and she is looking absolutely stunning in the film. Her character is an on-and-off one in the story but it would have been incomplete without her. Her timeless beauty will make you fall for her, yet again.

Rashmika Mandanna's stubborn self

Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with this film and fans are going to love her candidness. She is that one relatable daughter we see in every house in India. The stubborn, left out, angry girl who wants to do a lot but just cannot and has everyone to blame for it but herself.

Amitabh Bachchan and his monologues

Amitabh Bachchan is called Bollywood Megastar for a reason. His class act, dialogue delivery, expressions are to look out for. He has been in the industry for years and has ruled millions of hearts and this film is an addition to his finest works. Big B's monologue in movies is what everyone waits for and this time, it will not let your tears stop as the actor will make you feel the emotion within. He is the father we all have, the most relatable fights, arguments and even orders. The super tensed dad of every child who is annoyed with everything they do and still is there just a call away - he has portrayed with perfection.

Humour is not lost

The story is too emotional, it will even break the record of 'Baghban' as it will make you finish a full box of tissue. There are many moments in the film that will giggle you up with the reliability and humour but the very next moment a tear will fall down your cheek.

Breaking all stereotypes

'Goodbye' has proven that not everything is a myth and that not every myth is wrong. "Jo samajh naa aaye vo galat hi ho, aisa zaruri toh nahi..." Vikas Bahl's family dramedy will take you on an emotional ride full of hurdles, tears and laughs all together.

Goodbye cast

Apart from these three, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and Sahil Mehta are also seen in important roles in the film.

The film will hit the theatres today, October 7, 2022. If you liked 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Baghban' then keep a box of tissues handy while watching this one!