Gully Boy beats 'Padmaavat' on Day 1, becomes Ranveer Singh's second biggest opener after 'Simmba'

New Delhi: Bollywood bundle of energy star Ranveer Singh must be feeling on top of the world. And, well, rightly so! His recently released 'Gully Boy' has hit the jackpot at the ticket counters and already broken many records on day 1 collections.

The film has left behind Ranveer's period drama 'Padmaavat' in opening day collection and emerged on second spot just behind 'Simmba'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote:

#GullyBoy is Ranveer Singh’s second biggest opener... Lower than #Simmba... Higher than #Padmaavat... Opening Day:

1. #Simmba ₹ 20.72 cr

2. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu; revised]

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu]

4. #Gunday ₹ 16.12 cr

5. #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela ₹ 16 cr

India biz.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie will again gain big from the extended weekend, as it released on a Thursday. Also, there is a strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media which will push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

So, have you booked your tickets for 'Gully Boy'?