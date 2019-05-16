close

Vicky Kaushal

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Best dialogues of the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor

Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today and social media is 'High on Josh' since morning!

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Best dialogues of the &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039; actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today and social media is 'High on Josh' since morning! Fans are flooding Twitter and Instagram with wishes for the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor on his special day.

Vicky made his Bollywood debut with 'Masaan' for which he won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male. 'Masaan' also starred Richa Chadha and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles and received critical acclaim. After this, the actor has starred in hit films like 'Raazi', 'Sanju', and the latest 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

On the talented actor's birthday today, here is taking a look at some of his best dialogues so far:

'How's the Josh'?- We all know this dialogue by heart now! The dialogue from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' trended heavily on social media and has emotions attached to it.

'Farz aur farzi mein bas ek maatra ka antar hota hai'-Another one from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' that released at the beginning of this year.

'Tiger hai tu tiger… Roar, Roar Roar”- Spoken as part of the film 'Sanju', where Vicky plays baba's friend Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi.

'Tu kisi rail si gujarti hai, Main kisi pul sa thartharata hu'- This one is from Vicky's debut film 'Masaan' that released in 2015.

Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday!

Vicky KaushalUri the surgical strike
