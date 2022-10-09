'Har Har Mahadev': Second teaser of Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar starrer out now-Watch

New Delhi: The first teaser of the film was successful in creating buzz among the audience and increasing anticipation for the film. Now the makers of 'Har Har Mahadev' have released the second teaser to get everyone charged with the powerful and thundering persona of Bajiprabhu, played by Sharad Kelkar.

'Har Har Mahadev' is a Marathi multilingual film that tells the inspiring tale of a historical battle commanded by Bajiprabhu in which only 300 troops defeated a 12000-strong opposing army,albeit paying for the victory with their lives . Sharad Kelkar will portray Bajiprabhu in the movie. The producers have released a new teaser that gives a sneak peek at the actor's intense performance.

Here is the second teaser of the film:

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the 25th of October 2022.

Apart from this, Sharad Kelkar has a number of films in hand. It includes names such as 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', a crime drama thriller where he will act alongside actress Yami Gautam; 'Bhola", a crime drama which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role; and 'Ayalaan' among others.