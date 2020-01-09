Have you seen this fresh still of 'Laxmmi Bomb' stars Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani?

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has teamed up with 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in 'Laxmmi Bomb', a film by Raghava Lawrence. The horror comedy will be hitting the screens on May 22, 2020.

Recently, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a picture on her Instagram handle featuring the 'Laxmmi Bomb' duo, Akshay and Kiara. She wrote in the caption: LAXMMI BOMB!!! @laxmmibomb @kiaraaliaadvani @akshaykumar @shabskofficial in theatres on May 22nd 2020! Can’t wait

Akki and Kiara are looking super hot in the photo looking fab in black and white fashionable wear.

On the work front, 'Laxmmi Bomb' is director Raghava Lawrence's maiden Hindi project. He has also written the story and screenplay while Farhad Samji has penned the Hindi dialogues.

The movie is eyeing the festive time of Eid al-Fitr and will release on May 22 this year.

It has been produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Are you excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screens?