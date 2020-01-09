हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Laxmmi Bomb

Have you seen this fresh still of 'Laxmmi Bomb' stars Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani?

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are looking super hot in the photo looking fab in black and white fashionable wear.

Have you seen this fresh still of &#039;Laxmmi Bomb&#039; stars Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani?

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has teamed up with 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in 'Laxmmi Bomb', a film by Raghava Lawrence. The horror comedy will be hitting the screens on May 22, 2020.

Recently, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a picture on her Instagram handle featuring the 'Laxmmi Bomb' duo, Akshay and Kiara. She wrote in the caption: LAXMMI BOMB!!! @laxmmibomb @kiaraaliaadvani @akshaykumar @shabskofficial in theatres on May 22nd 2020! Can’t wait

Akki and Kiara are looking super hot in the photo looking fab in black and white fashionable wear.

On the work front, 'Laxmmi Bomb' is director Raghava Lawrence's maiden Hindi project. He has also written the story and screenplay while Farhad Samji has penned the Hindi dialogues.

The movie is eyeing the festive time of Eid al-Fitr and will release on May 22 this year.

It has been produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Are you excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screens?

 

 

 

Tags:
Laxmmi BombAkshay KumarKiara Advani
Next
Story

Box Office report: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' races towards Rs 200 crore

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Delegation of 16 envoys reaches Srinagar post abrogation of Article 370