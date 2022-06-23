New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao starrer HIT: The First Case trailer has been dropped online. The much-anticipated suspense thriller also features Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The teaser of the film had received huge love from the fans. They were very excited to unfold the mystery behind Vikram’s life. Finally, their wait ends as they caught sight of Vikram and his life in this gripping trailer of HIT: The First Case.

The trailer sets the tone of the film filled with suspense, thrill and action. Vikram, played by Rajkummar Rao is a cop battling the demons of his past amidst solving a crime case of a missing woman. The movie unfolds many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on July 15, 2022.