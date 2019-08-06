Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' chasing scenes shot in 7 countries

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's chasing and hunting scenes in "War" has been shot in seven different countries, says the film's director Siddharth Anand.

"'War' is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film," Anand said in a statement.

One of chasing sequence is shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia for a crucial shooting schedule.

"Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Bondi Beach is the most picturesque beach that I have ever come across in my life. Since the scene needed to be visually striking, we locked on Bondi Beach for the film. The scene is a big moment in the film and we won't be able to disclose much about it currently," he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.