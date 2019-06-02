close

Hrithik Roshan shares new poster of Super 30, announces trailer date

Hrithik will play a teacher in 'Super 30' and will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur.

New Delhi: A brand new poster of Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film 'Super 30' has been unveiled and fans can't keep calm after this! The poster features the talented actor sporting a beard with an ecstatic look on his face. Along with sharing the new poster, Hrithik also shared the date when the film's trailer will be out.

The actor wrote on Twitter, “Haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer coming on June 4. @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany”

The film was earlier slated to release on July 26. However, to avert the clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Mental Hai Kya', the makers preponed the release date to July 12.

The actor will play a teacher in and will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur.

'Super 30' is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

It was being directed by Vikas Bahl but his name was dropped after the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow worker. However, Bahl has now received a clean chit in the case.

To fill in for Bahl, director Anurag Kashyap stepped in to complete the film.

