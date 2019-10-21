Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' sets Overseas Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Talented duo of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are slaying the Box Office race with their ace act in 'War'. The film by 'Salaam Namaste' fame director Siddharth Anand is unstoppable not just in the country but also abroad.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #War nears ₹ cr mark in the international arena... Total after Weekend 3: $ 12.930 million [₹ 91.58 cr]...

#USA - #Canada: $ 4.362 mn

#UAE - #GCC: $ 4.590 mn

#UK: $ 843k

ROW: $ 3.135 mn

Note: Few cinemas yet to report.

#Overseas

The overseas business of 'War' is raking in the huge moolah and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore figure soon.

This is Hrithik and Tiger's first outing together and certainly the audience has loved this pairing on-screen. Vaani Kapoor plays a small yet significant part in the movie.

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.