India Vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Tiger Shroff Cheers For Team India In Ganapath Style

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of 'Ganapath, aced the hook step of the song while supporting Team India as India and Pakistan come face to face on the field on Saturday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming action-entertainer 'Ganapath' have been leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz among the audience. The team recently dropped a remarkable teaser and trailer of 'Ganapath' that masterfully seized the audience's interest, immersing them in the captivating realm of the film. Meanwhile, the film lead star, like a billion others, has been closely following developments around the high-voltage India-Pakistan World Cup match, that is taking place on October 14, 2023. 

In a display of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team during much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video that left fans in awe. The 'Ganapath' star showcased his passion for cricket and his love for the nation in a super cool manner that had everyone talking. He got dressed in Team India jersey, holding a bat, while acing the hook step of his song 'Hum Aaye Hain' from the film. His caption read, "Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum India aye hai letsss goooo team INDIA #worldcup #indvspak"

Check out: 

The makers had dropped the 'Jai Ganesha' song from the film a few days ago. As the title suggested, Tiger's character in the film 'Ganapath' is seen hailing Lord Ganesha in the song. Akshay Tripathi has penned the verses for this song while Vishal Mishra has given his voice. 

Meanwhile, the 'Ganapath' trailer was dropped on October 9, 2023, which was loaded with impressive VFX, high-octane action scenes and a dose romance between the lead actors Kriti and Tiger.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. 

