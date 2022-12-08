topStoriesenglish
Kajol shares PIC with Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa from ‘Salaam Venky’ screening

Kajol posted a picture with the film `Salaam Venky`s cast Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa from the film's screening.

Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Actor Kajol posted a picture with the film `Salaam Venky`s cast Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa. The `Fanaa` actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where she can be seen doing thumbs up with Aamir and Vishal in front of the camera. 

"It`s a big thumbs up from #TeamSalaamVenky #SalaamVenky," she captioned the post. Aamir, who has a cameo appearance in the film, `Salaam Venky` marks Aamir and Kajol`s third film together.  

They featured together in the 2006 release `Fanaa`. They also co-starred in the 1997 film `Ishq`. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, "Salaam Venky" is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.  

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film `Tanhaji` along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series `The Good Wife`, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name.  

On the other hand, Aamir was last seen in `Laal Singh Chaddha`, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer classic `Forrest Gump`. The Hindi version was directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.  

