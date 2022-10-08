Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant's PhoneBhoot trailer is just 2 days away, fans cannot keep calm!

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of PhoneBhoot is all set to release in just two days and we can not wait to witness the fun allure of Bollywood’s latest trinity- Katrina Kaif, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter! Now after dropping a very hilarious video of PhoneBhoot’s cast yesterday, the makers drop yet another uproarious video of them today and we can not help but laugh until our stomachs hurt.

In the video, we can see both Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter getting ready for promotions and Katrina Kaif having fun with him being the witty ghost that she is. It was recently revealed by the makers that Katrina Kaif is coming in the avatar of a ghost, it will be fun to watch this trio going all out when the movie releases. The makers recently revealed with a poster that the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan will be released on 10th October.

Taking to social media, they shared this video and wrote “Ready, Set and Flick .. #PhoneBhootTrailer is coming to you in a flick of two days .”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.