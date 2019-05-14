Kichcha Sudeep, Salman Khan to fight bare-chested in 'Dabangg 3' climax

Mumbai: Actor Kichcha Sudeep on Tuesday revealed that he and Salman Khan will be seen fighting bare-chested in the climax of Prabhudheva directed "Dabangg 3", which will release this Christmas.

In "Dabangg 3", which marks the return of Salman as Chulbul Pandey, Sudeep plays the antagonist.

Sudeep tweeted: "Climax shoot for 'Dabangg 3' has been very hectic, yet a great experience."

He said a massive set was erected for the climax shoot.

"Bare body fight against Salman Khan is the least I had ever thought of doing, ever. Yeah I do carry a little confidence today and I'm enjoying it," Sudeep said.

Sudeep is returning to Bollywood after nine years with "Dabangg 3". His last Hindi outing was Ram Gopal Varma-directed "Rakht Charitra".

"Dabangg 3" also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami. It is slated to hit the screens on December 20.

The film was previously expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer "Brahmastra", which has now been postponed to 2020.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has multiple releases in the south this year. His most awaited Kannada action thriller "Pailwan" is gearing up for release soon. He has also essayed a crucial role in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu historic magnum opus "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".