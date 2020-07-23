हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu recalls being a 'naughty kid' in 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'

Kunal Kemmu reminisced about working in the Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla comedy 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', which released in 1993.

Kunal Kemmu recalls being a &#039;naughty kid&#039; in &#039;Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khemster2

Mumbai: Kunal Kemmu made an incredible impression as a child artiste before his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood.

Notable roles where Kunal showcased his talent as a child artiste include "Zakhm", "Raja Hindustani", and "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", before he made his debut as a traditional hero in the 2005 release, "Kalyug".

On Thursday, Kunal reminisced about working in the Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla comedy "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", which released in 1993.

"Although I'm not sure about the exact day but it released in this month 27 years ago (I trust google)," he wrote about the film on Instagram.

Along with his post, Kunal shared a poster of the film, which cast him in the role of a naughty kid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Although I’m not sure about the exact day but it released in this month 27 years ago  (I trust google )

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke" is inspired by the 1958 Hollywood rom-com hit, "Houseboat", starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren.

Kunal, who played an evil character in his last release, "Malang", returns to the comedy genre with his next, "Lootcase", a heist comedy set to release digitally.

 

Kunal KemmuAamir khanJuhi ChawlaHum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke
