'Lagaan' a memorable, beautiful journey: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: As 'Lagaan' clocked 18 years of its release in Hindi cinema, superstar Aamir Khan called the film a memorable and beautiful journey.

The film, which is set during the British Raj, completed 18 years on Saturday. Aamir, who played a farmer in the movie, thanked its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

"Thank you Ashutosh Gowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of 'Lagaan'. What a memorable and beautiful journey," Aamir tweeted.

Gowariker replied: "Thank you Aamir Khan for helping me embark on this incredible cinematic journey! And a big shout to the entire cast and crew that came along on this journey and made it truly memorable."

Thank YOU AK @aamir_khan for helping me embark on this incredible cinematic journey!

And a BIG SHOUT to the entire CAST & CREW that came along on this journey and made it truly memorable! Re bhaiyyaa… chhooote lagaan!!#18YearsOfLagaan https://t.co/zS2zeJbQSA — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 16, 2019

The film also stars Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Aamir will be seen next in 'Lal Singh Chaddha', a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.