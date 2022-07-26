NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently made his comeback on the big screen after a gap of five years with much-awaited period-drama 'Shamshera'. However, the film failed to deliver any magic and has been showing devastating trend on the Box Office. Nonetheless, the actor is currently shooting for his next project - 'Animal', which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

According to reports, Ranbir is currently in Delhi where he is shooting for 'Animal', which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. A picture from the sets has leaked and found its way to the social media, leaving his fans excited. The photo shows Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor twinning in all-black, showing the former sporting a clean-shaven look. The picture was shared by makeup artist Anam Khan.

It seems like the 'Animal' team is currently at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace and is staying at the property.

While nothing is confirmed as of now, several reports have stated that 'Animal' will revolve around the trouble relationship between a young man and his father. The buzz is that Ranbir will be essaying a dark and intense character in the film.

Earlier in April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted shooting for the film in Manali and their first look had gone viral on the internet. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look:





The Hindi-language crime drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 'Animal' is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali'snext titled 'Chamkila'.

