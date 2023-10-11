trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673779
Mission Raniganj Is My Best Film Of All My 150 Films: Akshay Kumar

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The film arrived in cinemas on October 6 and is performing well at the Box Office.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has been released worldwide. The film based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill has received an extraordinary reception from the audiences, and everyone is highly praising the film and the performance of Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill. Following the Friday release, the magic of the positive response to the film continued to grip audiences for further days.

Following the film's release, Akshay Kumar spoke about 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' during an interview with a leading portal and said, "I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film."

Akshay Kumar's statement stands true to the response of the film 'Mission Raniganj', and it has also been declared the only film of the year 2023 so far, which met with the most positive response from everyone. With great positive word of mouth, the film has been garnering good reviews from the audience. 

