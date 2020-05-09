हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Ghoomketu' to release on ZEE5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer &#039;Ghoomketu&#039; to release on ZEE5
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Instead of releasing on the big screen, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comedy film, "Ghoomketu", is scheduled to stream on a digital platform.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, "Ghoomketu" is a comedy-drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha have made special appearances in the project.

"'Ghoomketu' is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. ‘Ghoomketu' has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience," Nawazuddin said.

Produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the movie will release on ZEE5 on May 22.

 

