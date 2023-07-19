Netizens Laud Ranveer Singh's Performance In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song 'Ve Kamleya'

New Delhi: The audience is still spellbound by superstar Ranveer Singh and his charisma in the trailer for his upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. While everyone is craving to watch the superstar more as Rocky, the recently released 'Ve Kamleya' song from the film has hit the right chords of the audience.

Ranveer with his majestic screen presence took the audience through different emotions of love and relationship that commenced a whole new conversation on the internet with fans expressing their love for Ranveer's performance.

From his expressive eyes to his unbeatable chemistry with Alia Bhatt, to the definite versatility Ranveer poured in every frame with his expressions throughout the song, everything about 'Ve Kamleya' song is garnering immense love from the audience, and the evidence of the same has been witnessed on the social media.



cre Trending Stories

Check out netizen reactions:

The actor that you are Ranveer Singh we will laugh and cry with Rockyyy #VeKamleya#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/HZJdJXJXxV — (@sapphiirepixie) July 18, 2023

this has to be the most wholesome and beautiful content to have come out of rocky rani so far, alia and ranveer are so good together my god #VeKamleya pic.twitter.com/hFnTnImTak — (@hmmbly) July 18, 2023

Everyone can leave. ranveer and alia ‘s chemistry is unbeatable omggg my babies look so good together chemistry all time high love it !!! #VeKamleya #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/tXILiO2ipZ — rocky rani (@junglibilli_x) July 18, 2023

Rocky is so boyfriend coded ahhhh that stare



Such a loveable character like ranveer said #VeKamleya#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/Y6zFSOIAVA — ~ (@sapphiirepixie) July 18, 2023

After watching Ranveer Singh in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, this 'Ve Kamleya' song has indeed come as an absolute treat. This shows fans are clearly excited to watch Ranveer Singh in a romantic and emotional outing in the film.