OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays Lord Shiva, Netizens Have Divided Reactions

Akshay Kumar is back again on the big screen, and this time as Lord Shiva! The actor on Tuesday shared the teaser of his forthcoming movie, OMG 2, on his social media handles. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva to help his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The teaser clearly sent fans into a frenzy as they watched Akshay with long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead. The teaser also showed glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, who has been shown as a staunch believer in God. However, makers are yet to reveal the part played by Yami Gautam.

The OMG 2 teaser has triggered a lot of reactions on social media, with fans sharing divided opinions on Akshay Kumar and his role.

While sharing the teaser on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Rakh Viswas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

Fans have divided reactions to OMG 2 teaser

As makers dropped the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, fans widely shared their reactions.

A fan, while praising the teaser, wrote, “That Nandi following Mahadev scene was just amazing!! A film on this topic is must!! Rakh Vishwas, Hum sab hai SHIV ke das.”

Another fan predicted, “Sureshot blockbuster.”

"Again a masterpiece…Har har Mahadev,” a third user commented.

Akshay Kumar’s comment section, too, was filled with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

A user wrote, “Hope it won't invite any controversies and emerge out as one of your finest films.”

A fan shared a snip from the teaser, calling it a “pure goosebumps” scene.

However, a section of social media users were also seen criticising the teaser.

A user slammed the actor and wrote, “No dedication for lord shiva role at all,” and went on too that Akshay was playing the role with a wig on.

No dedication for lord shiva role at all, he's here to defame Hinduism & Hindu deities once again... shameful act.



About OMG 2 Teaser

A sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God, the teaser of OMG 2 was unveiled on Tuesday. In a one-minute-long teaser, we can see a few glimpses from the first installment followed by Akshay Kumar's entry as Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee (Kanti Sharan Mudgal). The film revolves around how Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva enters his devotee's life to save him from certain problems.