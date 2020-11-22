On birthday, Kartik Aaryan announces new film 'Dhamaka' - Details here

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who turned 30 today (November 22), has a sweet surprise in store for all his fans. Taking to social media, Kartik announced his new film 'Dhamaka' today and said, "Aaj mera Birthday hai… #DHAMAKA hona chahiye."

In its first look, Kartik Aaryan can be seen standing in front of a glass wall staring intensely at at burning bridge. The movie is directed and co-produced by Ram Madhvani.

Here's the first look of 'Dhamaka':



Meanwhile, his fans and Bollywood colleagues have flooded social media with birthday wishes for the stars. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and his ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-star Bhumi Pednekar wished the actor on their Instagram stories.

Putting Aaryan's picture on Instagram, Sharma wished him a wonderful year.

Deepika Padukone, sharing a picture of her Kartik Aaryan on her Instagram story, wrote, “Happy Birthday, May we sign a fun film together this year!"

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video where she and Ananya Panday are waiting for Aaryan who is “late”.

Sharing a photo of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' cast on Twitter, director Anees Bazmee wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheAaryanKartik from the entire team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. May you continue to give heart winning and incredible performances. Have a great year ahead, God bless you!#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan.”

Happy Birthday @TheAaryanKartik from the entire team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. May you continue to give heart winning and incredible performances. Have a great year ahead, God bless you!#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/djdQXp9fYk — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) November 22, 2020

Apart from ‘Dhamaka’, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostana 2’.

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan!