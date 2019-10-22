close

Pagalpanti trailer

Pagalpanti trailer: A laugh riot starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and gang—Watch

The film has been majorly shot in picturesque London and promises to be a laugh riot.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is back with yet another laugh riot 'Pagalpanti'. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

After sharing the character posters, the makers have shared the trailer of the movie which is loaded with comic fillers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the trailer:

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.

Anees Bazmee has previously directed comedy ventures like 'Welcome', 'Welcome Back', 'Mubarakan', 'Ready', 'Singh Is King' to name a few. Therefore, expectations are high from 'Pagalpanti'.

 

Tags:
Pagalpanti trailerpagalpantiAnees BazmeeAnil Kapoorcomedy filmJohn Abraham
