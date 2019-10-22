Pagalpanti trailer: A laugh riot starring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and gang—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is back with yet another laugh riot 'Pagalpanti'. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

After sharing the character posters, the makers have shared the trailer of the movie which is loaded with comic fillers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the trailer:

Anees Bazmee - the man behind several laughathons - now brings #Pagalpanti... Here's #PagalpantiTrailer... 22 Nov 2019 release... https://t.co/heXMAR7Y0x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2019

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.

The film has been majorly shot in picturesque London and promises to be a laugh riot.

Anees Bazmee has previously directed comedy ventures like 'Welcome', 'Welcome Back', 'Mubarakan', 'Ready', 'Singh Is King' to name a few. Therefore, expectations are high from 'Pagalpanti'.