'Proud' Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming post for husband Nick Jonas, family

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra couldn't be more proud of her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers - Kevin and Joe - and the post she recently shared for them, is proof.

Priyanka was Nick's plus one at the premiere of a documentary Jonas Brothers' documentary titled 'Chasing Happiness' and the couple took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the event. Nick, Kevin and Joe are fondly called the Jonas Brothers.

"I’m so proud.. Last night was another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. Jonas Brothers, I love you all and am so proud!" read the 36-year-old actress' caption for the post.

'Chasing Happiness' was launched in Los Angeles earlier this week. The documentary traces the journey of Jonas Brothers' band to stardom, their split and how they reunited. The documentary is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Nick also shared an adorable post for his wife, who looked effortlessly chic in a black high-slit outfit at the premiere. "That smile," he wrote for a picture of them together on the red carpet.

He also had the best thing to say about his brothers Kevin and Joe.

Priyanka and Nick married in a two-part wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. The couple often shares fabulous posts for each other.

Priyanka shuttles between India and the US due to her work commitments. Her next Hindi film is 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.