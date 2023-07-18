Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Tops Ormax Cinematix 'Most Awaited Hindi Films' List

New Delhi: Ever since the world saw the arrival of Pushpa's rule with its thrilling poster, it's hard to get over from it. After a long time, the conversation commenced with a question Where is Pushpa? engaging the nation in the Hunt for Pushpa and further treating the audience with an enthralling first-look poster on the eve of pan India star Allu Arjun's birthday. Ever since then, the film is indeed the biggest release of the year that the audience has been waiting for and the evidence of the same can be witnessed as the film has topped the Ormax Cinematix list of Most awaited Hindi Films.

As per the report Ormax Cinematix released recently, the Most-awaited Hindi film, as on Jul 15, 2023, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is at No. 1.

"#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jul 15, 2023 (only films releasing Sep 2023 onwards whose trailer has not been released yet have been considered)"



#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jul 15, 2023 (only films releasing Sep 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/jzm6R1eQ1X — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 18, 2023

The excitement among the audience for Pushpa 2: The Rule is definitely on the surge ever since the release of its first poster. The massiveness of the campaign of the poster was enriched to the next level when the poster was launched to 120 cities having grabbed its position on the front page of the newspapers made it travel to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

The constant rising madness of Pushpa 2 The Rule has been very fondly proved, Pushpa "Flower Nahi Fire hai".