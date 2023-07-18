trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637109
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Tops Ormax Cinematix 'Most Awaited Hindi Films' List

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi remains the audiences' favourite ahead of its mega release.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Tops Ormax Cinematix 'Most Awaited Hindi Films' List

New Delhi: Ever since the world saw the arrival of Pushpa's rule with its thrilling poster, it's hard to get over from it. After a long time, the conversation commenced with a question Where is Pushpa? engaging the nation in the Hunt for Pushpa and further treating the audience with an enthralling first-look poster on the eve of pan India star Allu Arjun's birthday. Ever since then, the film is indeed the biggest release of the year that the audience has been waiting for and the evidence of the same can be witnessed as the film has topped the Ormax Cinematix list of Most awaited Hindi Films.

As per the report Ormax Cinematix released recently, the Most-awaited Hindi film, as on Jul 15, 2023, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is at No. 1. 

"#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jul 15, 2023 (only films releasing Sep 2023 onwards whose trailer has not been released yet have been considered)"

cre Trending Stories

The excitement among the audience for Pushpa 2: The Rule is definitely on the surge ever since the release of its first poster. The massiveness of the campaign of the poster was enriched to the next level when the poster was launched to 120 cities having grabbed its position on the front page of the newspapers made it travel to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

The constant rising madness of Pushpa 2 The Rule has been very fondly proved, Pushpa "Flower Nahi Fire hai".

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded