Qismat singer Ammy Virk to make Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's '83'?

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Ammy Virk, who is known for his superhit track 'Qismat' is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 83, reports suggest.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Ammy will reprise the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

Balvinder was the one who had delivered the most memorable ball in the final match.

The film 83' is being helmed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer in the lead role. The film is based on India's historic victory of 1983 world cup and stars the 'Simmba' actor as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev.

The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

A few days ago, Ranveer had shared a picture of him in which he was seen playing cricket, to prep for his role. It will indeed be interesting to see the talented actor play the role of a cricketer.

Ranveer's latest outing, 'Simmba' has done wonders at the box office and continues to rake in moolah.