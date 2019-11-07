close

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' Hindi motion poster shows him in cop avatar—Watch

The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars popular actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth starrer &#039;Darbar&#039; Hindi motion poster shows him in cop avatar—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming venture 'Darbar' is high on the buzz word. The film by AR Murugadoss will present the legendary star in a cop avatar. The makers have unveiled the first motion poster and it looks exciting.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Darbar Hindi motion poster. He wrote: “Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss... One of the biggest combinations of #Indian cinema... Here's #DarbarMotionPoster... #Darbar is slated for #Pongal2020 release... Link:

The film will release on Pongal 2020.

The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars popular actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth.

'Darbar' is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The movie also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya and Sriman in pivotal parts.

The music of 'Darbar' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2020 coinciding with Thai Pongal.

