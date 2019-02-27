Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan's next to be titled 'Rooh-Afza'

New Delhi: After the immense success of 'Stree', producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao have teamed up for yet another horror-comedy. The film had been confirmed in December last year and actor Varun Sharma is also a part of it. Until now, the title of the film had not been unveiled.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the title of this horror-comedy will be 'Roof- Afza'. A Mumbai Mirror report states that the film will revolve around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep in order to possess their brides.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, " #NewsAlert: Producers Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s first collaboration - a horror-comedy - gets a title... It will be called Rooh-Afza... Stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma... Director and remaining cast yet to be finalised. #RoohAfza"

Talking about Dinesh and Rajkummar's last outing 'Stree', the film is a horror-comedy starring Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer of the film had created quite a buzz and the expectations from the film were high. 'Stree' rightfully met the audience's expectations and sent cash registers ringing at the box office.

The immense success of the film proves that content is king when it comes to Bollywood. 'Stree' hit the screens on August 31 and earned over Rs 129 Cr at the box office.