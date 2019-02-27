हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan's next to be titled 'Rooh-Afza'

Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao have teamed up for yet another horror-comedy. 

Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan&#039;s next to be titled &#039;Rooh-Afza&#039;

New Delhi: After the immense success of 'Stree', producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao have teamed up for yet another horror-comedy. The film had been confirmed in December last year and actor Varun Sharma is also a part of it. Until now, the title of the film had not been unveiled.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the title of this horror-comedy will be 'Roof- Afza'. A Mumbai Mirror report states that the film will revolve around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep in order to possess their brides.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, " #NewsAlert: Producers Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s first collaboration - a horror-comedy - gets a title... It will be called Rooh-Afza... Stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma... Director and remaining cast yet to be finalised. #RoohAfza"

Talking about Dinesh and Rajkummar's last outing 'Stree', the film is a horror-comedy starring Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer of the film had created quite a buzz and the expectations from the film were high. 'Stree' rightfully met the audience's expectations and sent cash registers ringing at the box office.

The immense success of the film proves that content is king when it comes to Bollywood. 'Stree' hit the screens on August 31 and earned over Rs 129 Cr at the box office.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoDinesh VijanstreeVarun SharmaShraddha KapoorRooh-Afza
Next
Story

'PadMan' actor reunites with Akshay in 'Kesari'

Must Watch

PT32S

RSS congratulates IAF for successful airstrikes on JeM terror camps in Pakistan