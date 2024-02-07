New Delhi: Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali sent shockwaves through the industry with the announcement of his upcoming magnum opus, 'Love And War.' This cinematic extravaganza is set to feature the powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, setting the internet abuzz.

The official announcement came with a grand title poster that not only showcased the grandiosity of the film but also bore the handwritten signatures of the lead cast, adding a personal touch to the much-anticipated project. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable cinematic journey.

The excitement surrounding the collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor for 'Love And War' reached new heights, with the film slated for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2025. This strategic choice of release date suggests that the makers are not only aiming for an entertaining spectacle but also positioning the film as a festive treat for the audience.

In a recent development, it’s learnt that the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have taken their commitment to the project to a whole new level. According to an industry source, the lead cast has blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025, showcasing unparalleled dedication to the mammoth project.

As per an industry source, “The details surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love And War' have been kept under wraps. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be the biggest film of 2025. The film is not only massive with respect to its scale considering the mega star cast, grand canvas, and mesmerizing music but also in terms of the dedication of the team. It’s learnt that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025 for the film.”

This unprecedented move by the lead actors further builds anticipation for what is expected to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions. With 'Love And War,' Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares to transport audiences into a new world of love, war, and cinematic brilliance, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on Bollywood's landscape.