Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Brahmastra' out, Amitabh Bachchan drops an intriguing clip

NEW DELHI: The wait for the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' trilogy is finally over as Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday (Dec 14) shared the teaser of the film's motion poster. Big B took to his Instagram to share a motion poster announcement video with exhilarating special effects. He wrote in caption, "Our journey of sharing Brahmastra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .."

The film has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Ayan Nayak and Nagarjuna. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the 'Brahmastra' trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, and then it was postponed to 'Summer 2020'. Later, the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film release has been delayed indefinitely. But, now things look better for the film.

For the past few days, Ayan has been sharing some details about 'Brahmastra' on Instagram, and it has made the moviegoers curious to know when the film will be hitting the big screens.

The action-fantasy drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film, which is part 1 of the trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The three-part film is Ayan Mukherjee's most ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went on floors in 2018. The music of the film is to be composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who will reunite after 'Chhichhore'.

