'Ranveer's dedication makes him everyone's favourite...' says 'Cirkus' director Rohit Shetty

Cirkus marks Blockbuster director-actor Duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's 4th collaboration together. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty's answer to what makes Superstar Ranveer Singh the top choice for directors!

Cirkus marks Blockbuster director-actor Duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's 4th collaboration together. The journey started with an ad for Ching's followed by Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and now the much-awaited Cirkus.

At the trailer launch event when asked what makes Superstar Ranveer Singh the top choice for all filmmakers today including Rohit Shetty here is what the director had to say "His energy and dedication. He is very hardworking; once he gets into the character he only thinks about the film. I remember when we were doing Simmba, he was about to get married, so we had to wrap the film on time. We used to work 20 hours a day and his energy used to be the same as it was in the morning. In fact, I think he becomes more energetic in the evening. His dedication is the reason he becomes a favorite of everyone he works with."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Bringing a double dose of entertainment this Christmas, Pan-Indian Superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to treat his fans with his first-ever double role in the mad comedy Cirkus.

The film releases in theatres on 23rd December coinciding with Christmas Eve. Post this, Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, and a host of big upcoming projects.

