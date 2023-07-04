Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ananya Panday Spotted In Trailer

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is directed by Karan Johar, who has returned to the director’s chair after a seven-year gap. The filmmaker’s return to the big screen is expected to bring in a lot of entertainment and drama for the audience. Today, the makers released the highly anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and people are already excited to see the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia. Now, netizens have spotted another actress in the trailer. According to reports, actress Ananya Panday was seen in one scene in the trailer.

Is Ananya Panday there in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer?

As the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving immense love from the audience, people seem to have spotted Ananya Panday in one of the scenes. In one of the clips, Ranveer and Ananya are seen dancing to a peppy song. Ranveer is seen wearing a shimmery jacket and pants, while Ananya looks beautiful in a shimmery red dress. It looks like the song has been set in a club and promises to be a highly energetic dance number.



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer gives a sneak peek at the lead characters, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. From the trailer, the film appears to be a love story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, with Rocky being from a rich Punjabi family who falls in love with Rani, who belongs to a Bengali household that places importance on knowledge and intelligence. According to reports, the film is a Bollywood family drama with emotions, comedy, songs, and dance.

Earlier, the makers revealed the first song of the film, Tum Kya Mile, which has already become a chartbuster. Karan Johar revealed that the songs are a tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra and are inspired by his unique style of romance.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits theatres on July 28.