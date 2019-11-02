close

Saand Ki Aankh box office report: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar starrer maintains steady run

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' maintains its steady run at box office.

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' got a slow start at the box office but has witnessed growth due to the positive word of mouth effect. The film hit the silver screens on Diwali, facing a box office clash with 'Made in China' and 'Housefull 4'.

The film is now inching closer to Rs 13 crores and has collected Rs 12.96 crore so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter.

He wrote, “#SaandKiAankh continues to track well... Weekend 2 is performing much better than Weekend 1... Biz should escalate on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 12.96 cr. #India biz.”

This marks Bhumi and Taapsee's first collaboration together and both actresses have aced their roles.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The sports biopic is based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

