Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar hit the bull's eye and how—Watch

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' teaser has been unveiled by the makers and we must say that the fab leading ladies have hit the bull's eye in impressing the audiences. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. This is the first time that the fans will get to watch Bhumi and Taapsee together on the big screens.

Watch teaser:

In the teaser, both Bhumi and Taapsee have hailed their part and aced the look of two elderly females. Their attire, dialect and dialogue delivery looks impressive. They have played real-life characters and that further ups the curiosity levels.

'Saand Ki Aankh' will hit the screens this Diwali.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha will be seen playing a pivotal part in the biopic. The venture is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

The actors have been sharing on-set pictures on their respective social media handles, keeping the buzz around the film alive. Both Taapsee and Bhumi are excited to play these iconic parts and the audience is equally pumped to watch these two powerhouse performers together.