Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor all set to spook fans in ‘Bhoot Police’ - Details here

This is for the first time Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have collaborated for a project.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor all set to spook fans in ‘Bhoot Police’ - Details here

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to spook fans as they will share screen space in ‘Bhoot Police’, a horror-comedy. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. This is for the first time the two stars have collaborated for a project. Arjun has previously worked with Saif’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in the 2016 hit ‘Ki & Ka’. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that ‘Bhoot Police’ will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who helmed `Ragini MMS’. The film will be co-produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. ‘Bhoot Police’ goes on floors at the end of 2020.

‘Bhoot Police’ was announced in April 2019. 

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Bhoot Police’, Arjun, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’, a cross-border romance film with Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, his movie with Parineeti Chopra, is also due for a release. It was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in a cameo in late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’. He has ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in his kitty.

