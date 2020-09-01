Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor all set to spook fans in ‘Bhoot Police’ - Details here

New Delhi: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to spook fans as they will share screen space in ‘Bhoot Police’, a horror-comedy. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. This is for the first time the two stars have collaborated for a project. Arjun has previously worked with Saif’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in the 2016 hit ‘Ki & Ka’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that ‘Bhoot Police’ will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who helmed `Ragini MMS’. The film will be co-produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. ‘Bhoot Police’ goes on floors at the end of 2020.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/AQOVgmJ2se — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2020

‘Bhoot Police’ was announced in April 2019.

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/e8eBX2h0Uk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Bhoot Police’, Arjun, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’, a cross-border romance film with Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, his movie with Parineeti Chopra, is also due for a release. It was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in a cameo in late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’. He has ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in his kitty.