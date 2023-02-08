Salman Khan Teases Fans With new Look as he Wraps up ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’- See Pic

Mumbai: The shooting for Salman Khan-starrer `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` has come to an end. On Wednesday, Salman took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. He wrote, "KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete ... #eid2023."

Salman also dropped a photo of his look from the film. In the image, he is seen wearing a white shirt, gold hoop earrings and his signature blue bracelet. Helmed by Farhad Samji, `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

See the Pic

Salman recently shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. When Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don`t have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman is being lauded for his special appearance in Pathaan, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman sharing screen space with SRK left fans nostalgic and reminded them of `Karan Arjun`.