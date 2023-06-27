Satyaprem Ki Katha: Why You Should Watch This Cinematic Ode To Romance

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit theatres on June 29. The trailer of the romantic musical drama has already been released and it has got the internet talking. The trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, introduces the audience to Kartik’s Satyaprem (Sattu) and Kiara’s Katha, showing how the two fall in love and even proceed toward marriage, only to be left heartbroken. However, what led to the turn of events is yet to be revealed.

Apart from the trailer, the makers have also released a few songs from the film, that has also received a good response from the audience. At a time when love and romance had remained absent from Bollywood for quite a long time with most of the new films being action-oriented, it looks like that Satyaprem Ki Katha is a fresh attempt to revive romance on the big screen.

The Sameer Vidwans directorial makes an attempt to reignite the feeling of love among the audience. If you are also a fan of romantic films and looking forward to experiencing the same on the big screen, here are a few reasons why you should watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Reasons why you should watch Satyaprem Ki Katha:

1) Romance: The film makes a sincere effort to bring the long-lost romance back to the bring big screen. It makes an attempt to present to viewers a world of love that comprises moments of both heartache and joy.

2) Chemistry: After winning the audiences' hearts with their amazing chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani romance each other in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

3) Dialogues: Going by the trailer, audiences can expect the film to have some captivating dialogues that would sound as if they were spoken straight from the heart.

4) Music: If we are talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, how can we not mention its music? From the soulful Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad to peppy dance numbers like Gujju Pataka and Sun Sajni, the songs are a treat for the ears!