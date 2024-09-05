'Sector 36’ Trailer: Netizens Hail Vikrant Massey’s Versatility

New Delhi: The trailer for Vikrant Massey’s much-anticipated film ‘Sector 36’ has been released, and it’s already creating a buzz among fans. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, Sector 36 is a fictional crime thriller revolving around the mysterious disappearance of several children from a slum in Sector 36.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their excitement about the trailer and more specifically Vikrant Massey’s role in it.

Critics who had the opportunity to see the film at the 'Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne' have been quick to praise Vikrant’s ability to seamlessly shift from playing a beloved hero in 12th Fail to a character that evokes fear and loathing in Sector 36.

Watch Sector 36 Trailer Below!

Netizens Reaction

One user wrote, "Vikrant massey what a actor... 100 saal me ek baar paida hote hai ese actor"

Another wrote, "Vikrant nailing the creepy vibes needed. Very intriguing."

Another said, "Vikrant Massey killing on acting zone"

While one wrote, "The versatility in Vikrant Massey's acting is so impeccable. I got really infatuated with his character as unimaginable Evil. Too excited to see what Netflix has in store this time for us...."

Another added, "Vikrant Massey Going To Nailed It In This Role"

One wrote, "Vikrant Massey this man has proved he is the king of acting"

and another wrote, "I am excited to this and vikrant massey is amazing actor I'm sure he will rock on it"

Following the critical and commercial success of ‘12th Fail’ worldwide, where Vikrant Massey delivered a powerful performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, his next project ‘Sector 36’ promises a starkly different yet equally compelling role.

Sector 36 will premiere on Netflix on September 13