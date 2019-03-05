Sooryavanshi first look: Akshay Kumar looks dashing as a cop—Pics

New Delhi: After taking the box office by storm and breaking several records with 'Simmba', filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back to entertain us all with 'Sooryavanshi'. The film has superstar Akshay Kumar essaying the lead role of a cop this time and the first look has just been unveiled.

Akshay looks dashing in the garb of a cop and it is hard to take eyes off him in these first look posters!

Check them out here, as shared by the superstar on his Instagram

Sharing the first poster, Akshay wrote, "From #RohitShetty’s Police universe, get ready for the fire-packed #Sooryavanshi, releasing on Eid 2020!

@itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms"

He captioned the second one as, "A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty’s #Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020.

Action-packed, masala intact!

@itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms"

The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

After these posters, we wonder who will be playing the female lead this time.

Shetty had a fantastic time at box office with his latest outing 'Simmba'. The film starred Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh and crossed Rs 350 crores worldwide.

In fact, the film 'Sooryavanshi' was announced at the climax of 'Simmba' where Akshay appears in a cameo as ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi.