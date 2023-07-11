Stree 2: RajKummar Rao Shares Teaser, Says Terror Is Back In Chanderi — Check

Maddock Film’s comedy horror universe is all set to expand, as the makers have revealed that the shooting of Stree 2 has commenced. The film will be helmed by Amar Kaushik, who directed the first part, and will have the same cast of RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles. The film will be the latest addition to the universe, which recently saw the release of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya. RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and shared a video clip that revealed the exciting project. The announcement has stirred up excitement among fans, and they can’t wait to watch the madness on the silver screen.

Stree 2 Will Have ‘Sarkate Ka Atank’

RajKummar Rao, who played a character named Vicky in the first part, will be seen reprising his role. In the video shared by RajKummar Rao, the makers revealed that the shooting of the second part has begun. The clip also revealed that the film will bring back the role of Shraddha Kapoor as Stree, but this time she will be the one who saves the people of Chanderi from ‘Sarkate Ka Atank’. According to reports, there is an addition of another evil power, and Stree will be a ‘Rakshak’.

The caption of the teaser read, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak! स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024! (Once again terror reigns in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins, She’s coming in August 2024).”

The first part was released in 2018 and turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and received great reviews from the critics as well. Along with comedy, the film also offered a social message at the end.

Will Stree 2 Have Varun Dhawan As Bhediya?

Reportedly, Stree 2 is expected to feature a special appearance from Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, as they all belong to the same horror comedy universe. In Bhediya, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted as Stree in one of its songs, while Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana were seen during a post-credit scene.