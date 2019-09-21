close

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jaqueline Fernandez starrer 'Drive' to release on Netflix

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez starrer "Drive" will soon have a digital release on streaming giant Netflix.

Mumbai: Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez starrer "Drive" will soon have a digital release on streaming giant Netflix.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.

"Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon," Karan tweeted.

Jacqueline wrote: "Get out your sunnies, we're bringing the heat... #Drive coming soon on @NetflixIndia."

The action thriller film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

"So Excited! We will be parking into your #Netflix screens soon! #Drive," said Mansukhani.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said about the film: "That's a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

