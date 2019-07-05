Taapsee Pannu shares still with Bhumi Pednekar from 'Saand Ki Aankh' sets

New Delhi: Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Playing the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s, Taapsee and Bhumi both look totally justifying their roles.

Sharing the image on her Instagram, Taapse asked, "What`s cooking jiji?"Set on the backdrop of a village, the two are seen basking in the sun sitting on a Charpoy.

The picture clearly depicts that the scene is shot somewhere around in winters as Taapsee has donned a solid grey shawl over a check shirt paired with a pink sari as it's blouse. The two red bangles flashing in her hands are in full liaison with the look of Prakshi Tomar, one of the 'shooter dadi' she is essaying the role of.

While Bhumi who has tied her hairs in a beautiful braided bun is wearing a brown sweater put over a shirt and a red sari. Taapsee has a very subtle smile on her face as she and Bhumi have their gaze fixed on a blue cloth in the latter's hand.

The upcoming film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies. They have been quite active in sharing insights into the film. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.