Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Meets First And Only Woman Rafale Fighter Pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

While the trailer elevated the feeling of the nation's pride, Kangana happened to receive a golden opportunity to meet Lt. Shivangi Singh, first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Well-studded with action and thrill, the immensely action-packed trailer of Tejas was released recently. While the trailer is well-studded with many elements that have left the audience impressed, the way it presented the leading lady Kangana Ranaut in the character of Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill has truly left everyone raving about it. While the trailer elevated the feeling of the nation's pride, Kangana happened to receive a golden opportunity to meet Lt. Shivangi Singh, first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot.

Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the character of an Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas got to meet the real-life Air Force Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first and only female pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft. Both renowned personalities were seen having a deep conversation. This is indeed a very proud moment for Kangana that she got to meet the real life Air Force pilot. 

During the interaction , Kangana also spoke about the producer Ronnie Screwvala. She said, "Ronnie is a very patriotic human being. He is a producer who takes immense interest in making a film that celebrates patriotism. After URI he is now back with Tejas."

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

