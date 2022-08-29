New Delhi: Director Zoya Akhtar has revealed a new poster of her upcoming Netflix film ‘The Archies’. “Someone asked to say Ar-cheese Arriving soon, only on Netflix,” she wrote in the caption. The poster features all the leading actors in a look that dates back to the 1960s , the period in which the film is set.

Along with the poster, Zoya also shared her conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater in which she said, “It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

When the teaser of the film was released, many people had called the film ‘western’ saying that it won’t fit in the Indian context. However, Zoya countered that argument in the conversation when she said, “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

Earlier on May 14, Zoya had shared the teaser of the film with the caption, “Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !”

The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release next year on Netflix.