The Kerala Story Box Office Collections: Adah Sharma Starrer Controversial Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr

New Delhi: Adah Sharma starrer controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ is a film that has been making a lot of noise these days. The film has received mixed responses from people across the country. While some have called the subject a hard-hitting reality, some people have even termed it as a propaganda film. However, the film has been creating wonders at the box office and has shown a tremendous performance. In just nine days of its run, the film has crossed Rs 100 Cr at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared the statistics about the film’s super solid performance.

“#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 100 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ cr [NBOC] in 2023…,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/unr9iCEFgj May 14, 2023

A massive controversy happened around ‘The Kerala Story’ after the trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the debatable figures in the trailer were later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

The film has also been a topic of debate amongst the politicians. While speaking with news agency ANI, lead actress Adah Sharma had earlier said, “The story is really scary. The fact that people are calling it propaganda or are thinking about numbers only above the missing girls is scarier. Instead, it would have been the opposite that we would have discussed that girls are missing like this and then given a thought about the numbers.”