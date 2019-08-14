'The Tashkent Files' director announces 'The Kashmir Files'—See poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced his next film titled 'The Kashmir Files'. The director previously helmed 'The Tashkent Files' which released earlier this year.

After the success of his last release, the filmmaker will now helm 'The Kashmir Files' which will hit the screens in August 2020. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster.

He wrote: “After #TheTashkentFiles, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next film... Titled #TheKashmirFiles... Aug 2020 release.”

After #TheTashkentFiles, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next film... Titled #TheKashmirFiles... Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Mroyw27TNs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2019

The cast and other details have not been revealed as yet.

'The Tashkent Files' had a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.