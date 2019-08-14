close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

'The Tashkent Files' director announces 'The Kashmir Files'—See poster

'The Tashkent Files' had a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. 

&#039;The Tashkent Files&#039; director announces &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039;—See poster
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced his next film titled 'The Kashmir Files'. The director previously helmed 'The Tashkent Files' which released earlier this year.

After the success of his last release, the filmmaker will now helm 'The Kashmir Files' which will hit the screens in August 2020. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster.

He wrote: “After #TheTashkentFiles, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next film... Titled #TheKashmirFiles... Aug 2020 release.”

The cast and other details have not been revealed as yet.

'The Tashkent Files' had a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

 

 

Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Tashkent FilesVivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Next
Story

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' collects Rs 300 crore before its release?

Must Watch

PT44M33S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day