New Delhi: Filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani and his esteemed production banner Pooja Entertainment recently dropped the teaser of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' a few days back. Now, the makers have decided to attach the captivating teaser of the action-film with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's survival drama 'Mission Raniganj', which is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023. It is to be noted that both 'Ganapath' and 'Mission Raniganj' are backed by Pooja Entertainment.

For any production house, having two major releases within a single month is a remarkable feat, and Pooja Entertainment, led by Jackky Bhagnani, has brilliantly achieved just that.

The teaser of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' promises to transport viewers into a world of cinematic wonder of international standards. Boasting top-notch visual effects, a grand scale, and a riveting storyline, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is poised to revolutionize the Indian film industry. While the trailer has been loved and appreciated by all, it would be a double treat for audiences and especially fans of Tiger Shroff to watch the spectacular teaser of 'Ganapath' on the big screen in cinema halls.

In parallel, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' presents an impactful and inspiring trailer, chronicling the heroic mission of India's unsung hero, Jaswant Gill. This portrayal has generated immense excitement and anticipation among avid moviegoers.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,' in collaboration with Good Co., is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is scheduled for a global release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023 and is all set to leave an indelible mark on the world of Indian cinema.