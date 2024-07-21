Advertisement
Vedaa: Sharvari Unveils New Film Poster; Wishes John Abraham On Guru Purnima

Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham will lead Nikhil Advani's upcoming action-thriller, 'Vedaa', set to release in theaters on August 15.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vedaa: Sharvari Unveils New Film Poster; Wishes John Abraham On Guru Purnima 'Vedaa' New Poster (Image: @sharvari/ Instagram)

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, actress Sharvari Wagh penned a heartfelt note for her mentor, 'Abhimanyu Sir' aka John Abraham, from their highly anticipated action thriller film 'Vedaa'. She also shared a new poster of the film, which is generating significant buzz ahead of its August 15 release.

In the poster, Sharvari is shown looking at her injured hand, while John Abraham offers her a glass of water, both appear to be hurt.

Have A Look At Her Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari _ (@sharvari)

In a heartfelt note, Sharvari wrote, 'Abhimanyu Sir, Mhaari duniya mein aap ek akele aise insaan ho jisne kabhi-koi fark nahin kiya. Guru ho aap mere jisne mhaara saath diya, ladna sikhaya, duniya ki riti-niti, sahi-galat sikha ke ek fighter banaya. Anyaay sehna nahin, balki anyaay ke khilaaf jung karne ka raasta aapne dikhaya. Aap prerna ho mhaari, aur mere jaise kayi Vedaa ki!Aaj Guru Purnima ke din, vada hai yeh Fighter Vedaa ka aapse, ki yeh jung jo anyaay ke khilaaf chhedi hai maine aakhir tak ladugi bhi aur jeetugi bhi.' She added.

She concluded with the note, Aapki Shishya, Vedaa. 

About Vedaa 

Vedaa follows Sharvari Wagh as a young woman who battles a repressive system, facing off against Abhishek Banerjee's elusive antagonist. With John Abraham as her unexpected ally, she turns their partnership into a powerful tool for justice. The film promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

Earlier, Director Nikkhil said, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani,  Vedaa is set to hit theaters on August 15.

