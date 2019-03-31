Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes 10th highest-grossing Hindi film

New Delhi: One of the most successful films of Vicky Kaushal's career, Uri: The Surgical Strike has shattered the Box Office records. The film has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the report. He wrote, "#Uri emerges 10th highest grossing *Hindi* film ever... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #UriTheSurgicalStrike. Note: Nett BOC. India biz."

Check out the weekwise collections:

#Uri biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr

Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr

Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr

Week 9: ₹ 1.63 cr

Week 10: ₹ 95 lakhs

Week 11: ₹ 29 lakhs

Total: ₹ 244.06 cr

India biz.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.