Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to re-release on Kargil Vijay Diwas—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood welcomed the year 2019 on a patriotic note with Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The film released on January 11 and received an overwhelming response at the box office. It is a part of the coveted Rs 200 crore club and became the first blockbuster of 2019. Soon after the film's release, the entire nation was repeating 'How's The Josh?'

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.

And now, reports are that the film will be returning to the silver screens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated on July 26 every year.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the film's producer Ronnie Screwvala said that 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be screened across 500 theatres in Maharasthra on Kagil Vijaya Diwas.

The film has been helmed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

So, are you ready to witness the 'Josh' yet again?